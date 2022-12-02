Virtu Financial LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 456.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,805 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 979,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 887,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 772,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

