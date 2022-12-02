The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $34.46 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.