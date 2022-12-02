Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,074 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

