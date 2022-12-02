W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.3 %

WRB opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

