Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $205.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $83.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

