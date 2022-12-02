Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $99,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

LULU opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $454.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.