Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 38,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.76.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

