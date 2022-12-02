Northern Trust Corp Sells 87,932 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 87,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of NetApp worth $156,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 410.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

