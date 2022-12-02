Natixis Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,750 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,780,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comerica by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,497,000 after purchasing an additional 298,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Comerica to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NYSE CMA opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

