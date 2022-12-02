Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

DG opened at $236.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.00.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

