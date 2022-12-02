Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Gartner by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT opened at $356.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $357.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.92 and a 200-day moving average of $283.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $176,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,338.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

