Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 238,700 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 267.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29,900.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.30.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.