Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 108,672 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $37,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

