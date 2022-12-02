ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 3.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $76.71. 2,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 67,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.29. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $647.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 54.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ModivCare by 34.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ModivCare by 48.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.