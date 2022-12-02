Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $551-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.00 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.19-$4.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.78.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock worth $5,096,397. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

