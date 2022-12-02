Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.0% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 35.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $477.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.05.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.