FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $150,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $472.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $421.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

