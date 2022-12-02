Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,312 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $157,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10,020.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 731.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock worth $2,662,269 over the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $139.49.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

