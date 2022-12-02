Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,924 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $169,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 28.2% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $242.14 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $243.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

