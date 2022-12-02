Northern Trust Corp Has $164.30 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $164,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 6,719,136 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after buying an additional 1,637,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities stock opened at $147.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.00. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

