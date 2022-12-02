Virtu Financial LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

NYSE BG opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

