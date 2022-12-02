Virtu Financial LLC Buys 2,095 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Assurant by 57.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Assurant by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

