Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.0 %

ETR opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.