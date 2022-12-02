Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

