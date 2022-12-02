Virtu Financial LLC Invests $852,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PM opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.85.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

