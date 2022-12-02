Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $274.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.46. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

