Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

HON stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

