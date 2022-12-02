Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.46.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $41.31 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

