Wade G W & Inc. Has $204,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AME opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

