Wade G W & Inc. Has $217,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 18.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Citigroup by 28.6% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $47.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

