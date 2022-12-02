TheStreet Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to B

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.
Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
