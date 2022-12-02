TheStreet Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to B

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3,411.0% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,073,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900,950 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $96,080,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,049,000 after purchasing an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $35,556,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,931,000 after purchasing an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

