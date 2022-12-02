Royal Bank of Canada (RY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28.
Royal Bank of Canada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
RY stock opened at C$134.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$126.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$126.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
