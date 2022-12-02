Gentex Co. (GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 18th

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

