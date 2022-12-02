NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 967,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,004,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

