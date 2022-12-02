G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50), reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. G-III Apparel Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 44.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $31.97.

Institutional Trading of G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

