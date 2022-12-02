Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $290.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.60 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

