Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 335,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

NYSE D opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

