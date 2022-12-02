Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.62. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

