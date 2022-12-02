Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 890 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $238.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.25. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

