Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Markel were worth $100,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Markel by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,344.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -136.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,244.40.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

