Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,287 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,985,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 3.97% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $98,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,676,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,514,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $24.90 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

