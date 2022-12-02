Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 433.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Black Knight by 1,308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 270,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 251,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Black Knight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.1 %

BKI opened at $61.95 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

