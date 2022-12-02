Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 139,613 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,613 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AON were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AON by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

AON Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AON opened at $303.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.84 and a 200 day moving average of $279.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. AON’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.