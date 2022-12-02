Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 495,958 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.25% of Capital One Financial worth $101,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $18,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,740,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,324,000 after buying an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 204.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $99.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

