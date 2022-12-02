Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 102,145 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $101,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 42,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.40 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.