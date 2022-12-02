Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,341 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.71% of Xylem worth $100,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $811,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 815,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 41.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 46,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

