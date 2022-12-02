Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,494,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,738,000 after buying an additional 37,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,435,000 after buying an additional 2,144,757 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

LUMN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

