Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $101,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Marriott International stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

