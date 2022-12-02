The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of Hershey worth $105,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,147,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $231.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $175.77 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

