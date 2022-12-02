Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Rises By 50.0%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.